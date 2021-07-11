 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

