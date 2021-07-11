This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
