Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
