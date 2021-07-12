This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
