Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

