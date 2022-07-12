For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
