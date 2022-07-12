 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

