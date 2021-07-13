 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News