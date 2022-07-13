Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

