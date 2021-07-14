For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
