Auburn's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
