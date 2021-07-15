 Skip to main content
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

