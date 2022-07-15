Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
