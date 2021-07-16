 Skip to main content
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

