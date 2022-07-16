Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's f…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. The forecast…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
This evening in Auburn: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It should reach a…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 5…