Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.