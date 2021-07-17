This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's fo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect perio…
This evening in Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a qua…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How like…