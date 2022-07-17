Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
