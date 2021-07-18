Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.