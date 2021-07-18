This evening in Auburn: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
