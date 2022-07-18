Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
