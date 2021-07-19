 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News