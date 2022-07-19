Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
