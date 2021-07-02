Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
