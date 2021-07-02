 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News