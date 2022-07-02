This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
