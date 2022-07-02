 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

