Auburn's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area wi…
This evening in Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a qua…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect perio…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecas…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90…