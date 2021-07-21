 Skip to main content
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

