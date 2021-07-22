This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
