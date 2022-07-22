 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

