Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecas…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Auburn: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…