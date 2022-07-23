This evening in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
