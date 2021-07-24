For the drive home in Auburn: Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecas…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. …
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted …
This evening in Auburn: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.