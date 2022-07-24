 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

