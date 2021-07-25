 Skip to main content
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

