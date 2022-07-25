This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
