Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

