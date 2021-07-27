Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.