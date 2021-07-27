Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
