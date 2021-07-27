 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News