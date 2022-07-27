 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

