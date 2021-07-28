 Skip to main content
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

