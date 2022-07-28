For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling h…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
This evening in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will…