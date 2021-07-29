Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.