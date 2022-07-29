 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

