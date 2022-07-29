This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling h…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
This evening in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's …
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …