For the drive home in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
