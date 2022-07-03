This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
