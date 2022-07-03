 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

