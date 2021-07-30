 Skip to main content
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

