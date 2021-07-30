Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
