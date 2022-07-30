This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
