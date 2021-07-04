Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.