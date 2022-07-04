Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.