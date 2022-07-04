Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. The fo…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It sho…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…