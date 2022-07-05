Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.