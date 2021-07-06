Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temp…