Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

