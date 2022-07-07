This evening in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Auburn. The for…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Auburn.…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…