For the drive home in Auburn: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rai…