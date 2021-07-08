 Skip to main content
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

