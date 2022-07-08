Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. The fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Auburn. The for…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecaste…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…