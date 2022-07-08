 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News