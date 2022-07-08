Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.