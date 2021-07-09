 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

