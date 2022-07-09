 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Sunday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

